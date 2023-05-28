Using the credit card analogy that has been used in this forum, I'd like to submit the following: Two siblings want to control the family budget. One wants to treat their rich friends to a resort stay, bribe a local judge and punish members of other religions; the other wants to fix the house (roof, plumbing, etc..) and improve the healthcare insurance for their aging parents. Sibling one threatens to force the house into foreclosure unless they get what they want even though sibling two had already made arrangements to fix the house and take care of the parents. Sibling one is the house Republicans, sibling two is Biden. Now you know why Biden has an approval rating. Time to disown sibling one.