Letter: House of Cards

As someone with a formal education in Abnormal Psychology and Sociology, I have witnessed behavior from our president since 2015 that is disturbing. He attempts to sway those around him to his way of thinking. He replaces the truth with his truth, creating a post-truth atmosphere. He's a master manipulator and gaslighter. Once he had an army of followers to support his alternative reality, this created a schism in America. Those who did not believe his lies were considerd the outside enemy. Only his supporters were true Americans. Trump loves to use those close to him to inflict damage to his enemies, while he watches from the sidelines. This is known as narcissistic triangulation. But his mental condition goes beyond this, and into the realm of sociopathy. His refusal to accept defeat is a part of his grandiosity and magical thinking, where he feels he can create truth. His presidency is built up as a house of cards and when they fall, the cards of lies come crashing down.
Steve Rasmussen
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
