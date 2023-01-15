 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: House of Representatives electing a speaker

I really can not believe what I have been seeing AND trying to understand what has been happening. This was like the January 6th insurrection. The same insurrection players of the government insurrections who wanted to create chaos and over throw our government are the players. I am extremely upset on this direction. Our wonderful democracy,! What is really happening to the follower's of our love of truth.? I pray to our “higher power” to help America. It’s a

shame the people who we have elected to represent us, in the very sacred House of Representatives ,

don’t share the love of of the union of the United States of America whom we love.

.

Mary Beth Schneider

East side

