Letter: House on representatives

Whether you are a independent, republican or democrat you must feel very confused and don’t understand why this discord is going on. As “Americans” I feel “united we stand and divided we fall. “ I feel there are several politicians that are “ in our government that aspire to influence “ BUT are no longer standing for democracy. We need politicians form all factions which can “find compromise ” to be United for the betterment of the American people…..their neighbors. A novel thought of influence our no longer being standing for democracy but trying divide the nation who wants our democracy to fail.