Letter: House Republicans seek Special Counsel to investigate Biden family corruption

House Republicans just sent a letter to USAG Barr demanding a Special Counsel be appointed to investigate Biden family corruption. Recently, the Senate released an interim report showing Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) filed by financial institutions related to millions in money transfers from foreign individuals in Ukraine, China, Russia and Kazakh and going to Hunter Biden, and James and Sara Biden. A corrupt Russian oligarch known as the first lady of Moscow wire transferred $3.5 million to Hunter Biden. Hunter and a Chinese person set up a bank account wherein James Biden and his wife went on a $100,000 worldwide spending spree. A MacBook Pro laptop belonging to Hunter Biden showed emails of a 2017 Chinese energy firm deal in which Joe Biden, aka 'the big guy" was to be involved. Another email showed a Burisma executive thanking Hunter for a meeting with Joe Biden, months before he threatened withholding a trillion in aid to Ukraine. Hunter Biden has not denied these emails or ownership of the laptop.
Shane Foster
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
