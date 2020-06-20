Letter: House speaker portraits

Politics is pathetically comical sometimes. Nancy Pelosi’s symbolic action is the latest example. Pelosi is removing four portraits of past Speakers who she says were confederates. The portraits have been there for many decades.
She has been there for over 30 years, and Speaker for some of those. She "just recently" found out about the existence of these particular portraits. Sojust how offensive could they have been?
Three to be removed served as Speakers well before the Civil war (or Confederacy) even existed. Her reasoning that they were Confederates is comical, but it plays well. Also, three of them were Democrats, one Whig.
Fortunately however, racism will evaporate in the next few days as a result of her action. Assuming, of course, that William Jefferson Clinton expunges his middle name also.
Instead, Pelosi should remove the portraits of three Democrat speakers in the 20th century from southern states who supported poll taxes to suppress poor black voters.
Matthew Scully
Sahuarita
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
