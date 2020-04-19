Letter: Housecleaning

Staying at home has forced me to clean out lots of paper junk that I’ve been putting off for years. Imagine my surprise when I came across the Comics section from Sunday, February 10, 2019. I had to think for a minute why did I save this... and then I saw it: Non Sequitur by Wiley Miller and the infamous comic that got him dropped from the Arizona Daily Star. Of course that’s when we were still being politically correct and not acknowledging the obvious about Trump and his Administration. Maybe if we had kept Non Sequitur people would have become more aware of what’s happening or caught on sooner. Maybe we owe Wiley Miller an apology for not appreciating his prescience. And I’ve decided to not throw away that Comics section.
Lynda Franka
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
