Letter: Housing Discrimination Puts Pets at Risk
Letter: Housing Discrimination Puts Pets at Risk

As the eviction moratorium deadline has come and gone, our country now faces an animal welfare crisis: 8 million pets are at risk of losing their homes and entering shelters. It highlights a broader, ongoing issue: housing discrimination that leads to animals entering shelters in the first place. Throughout Arizona, there is a significant lack of pet accessible, affordable housing. Asking people to choose between safe housing and keeping their beloved pet is not acceptable. Further, the existence of traditional, government-funded animal shelters enables the rental and insurance industries to refuse to allow pets or impose such highly restrictive policies and fees that pet ownership becomes impossible. Taxpayers should not be subsidizing housing discrimination but that’s exactly what’s happening when the landlord tells the tenant to ‘get rid of their pet.’ We need to end this bad practice and transform animal shelters into human animal support services to keep pets in their homes.

Kristen Hassen, former Director Pima Animal Care Center

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

