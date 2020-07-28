Letter: How are people believing this Pie Piper president

How do we change the idiotic, moronic belief, espoused by the president, and believed by the poorly informed, that we have more case because we are testing more.
Pay attention. If we tested fewer people, the results would show fewer cases. However, that does NOT mean that those NOT tested are not infected and carrying the coronavirus directly to your favorite gym, bar, restaurant or clubhouse.
Still, many of you reject that this is real because you have a person who paid someone to take his SATs, was a poor student, who rarely attended school, lied about having a degree from Wharton, was kicked out of military school, illegally salutes the flag and the anthem (only military and veterans can salute, civilians place their hand over their hearts, never reads and rarely attends daily briefings, allows bounties to be paid over the death of our brave soldiers he lies about protecting without consequences and incites political and racial division.
Veterans, you are gambling on your adoration of this man.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
