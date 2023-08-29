He’s an ‘alleged’ criminal in 41+ ways in states and federally. He’s an ‘alleged’ rapist. He ‘allegedly’ pays illegal hush money to porn stars to hide extramarital affairs. Many here in Tucson hold Top Secret Security Clearances. If we handled documents as Trump has we would be in jail. And rightfully so as we, just as Trump, vowed we would protect American security. He lost in 2020 and is either lying about the loss or is delusional. Is either okay? Is that your future president?