Letter: How can we be so foolish?

We asked the top scientists in our country to develop scientific and practical guidelines for how and when we can safely re-open our country with the minimum loss of life. These infectious disease specialists developed a data-based and flexible plan that addressed regional differences as to how successful each state has controlled infections through mitigation. A large number of politicians, encouraged by the President, then decided to not only ignore that plan, but to muzzle the very same scientists who are now warning us of the dire and deadly consequences of ignoring their scientific advice. As a result, many people are packing shoulder to shoulder into bars, claiming that they have a constitutional right not to wear masks in public, and returning to their normal lifestyle, as though the virus has magically disappeared and is no longer a threat. I am appalled at the ignorance I see.
Ron Andrea
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
