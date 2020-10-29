 Skip to main content
Letter: How Convenient, How Corrupt
How convenient that the President appoints a Post Master general with no postal experience just in time to cripple the Post Office before they need to deliver millions of mail in ballots. Republican legislatures demand that ballots be received on election day even if post marked before the election. With a crippled Post Office it may take 6 or more days to deliver the ballot across town. Then the President and Republicans rant about how untrustworthy mail in ballots are, except in Florida, where there are more older Republicans that do vote by mail, especially during the pandemic. We in Arizona, along with those in Utah, Washington, Oregon, and Hawaii know this is not true after years of mail in balloting. How convenient, and how corrupt.

Donald Ries

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

