 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: How Could You Believe Me?
View Comments

Letter: How Could You Believe Me?

Even the Proud Boys have given up on Trump and his promises after he incited them and others to storm the Capitol on January 6. He told the fired-up crowd that he would march with them. Instead, he was driven to the White House where he watched the events unfold on TV.

He assured his supporters that he loves them. That line reminds one of a song composed by Barton Lane and Alan Jay Lerner for the 1951 movie, “Royal Wedding.” It was sung by Fred Astaire. The title? “How Could You Believe Me When I Said I Loved You When You Know I’ve Been A Liar All My LIfe?”

Joe Steiner

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News