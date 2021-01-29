Letter: How Could You Believe Me?

Even the Proud Boys have given up on Trump and his promises after he incited them and others to storm the Capitol on January 6. He told the fired-up crowd that he would march with them. Instead, he was driven to the White House where he watched the events unfold on TV.
He assured his supporters that he loves them. That line reminds one of a song composed by Barton Lane and Alan Jay Lerner for the 1951 movie, “Royal Wedding.” It was sung by Fred Astaire. The title? “How Could You Believe Me When I Said I Loved You When You Know I’ve Been A Liar All My LIfe?”
Joe Steiner
Foothills
