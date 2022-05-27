 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: How did America come to be?

  • Comments

The May 21st letter writer claims that the USA is now a Third World country but offers no facts to explain his complaint. Does he mean there is no health care within 50 miles? No roads to get there? Or does he share a water well with a dozen other families? Does he mean children go to school in shacks with dirt floors and no books or other supplies? No? I think he means that the culture of our country is slowly but surely transitioning to include more people of color. If that is his meaning, then I say, good!! Our country has historically resisted immigrants only to learn over time that the new residents make good citizens and enrich our nation. It is racist dog whistlers who are threatening our nation with their not-so-subtle calls to violence against “others.” This used to be considered utterly uncivil but, with help from faux newscasters, is becoming mainstream for too many so-called patriotic Americans. It’s a crying shame.

Margaret Nichols

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: The Choice of Evil or Good

Where does faith fit into the horrible reality? Pray to G-d (however you define It) all you wish. In most cases, all you'll get is a busy sign…

Letter: USA, third world Country?

Watching the News unfold before our very eyes, it is undeniable that the current Administration is deliberately destroying the USA. For eight …

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News