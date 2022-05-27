Letter: How did America come to be?

The May 21st letter writer claims that the USA is now a Third World country but offers no facts to explain his complaint. Does he mean there is no health care within 50 miles? No roads to get there? Or does he share a water well with a dozen other families? Does he mean children go to school in shacks with dirt floors and no books or other supplies? No? I think he means that the culture of our country is slowly but surely transitioning to include more people of color. If that is his meaning, then I say, good!! Our country has historically resisted immigrants only to learn over time that the new residents make good citizens and enrich our nation. It is racist dog whistlers who are threatening our nation with their not-so-subtle calls to violence against “others.” This used to be considered utterly uncivil but, with help from faux newscasters, is becoming mainstream for too many so-called patriotic Americans. It’s a crying shame.