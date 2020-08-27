Letter: How did it happen?

How did it happen that after I went to bed on Sunday night, I woke up in a monarchy? The first two nights of the Republican National Convention have been a stream of the current president and members of his family, ad nauseum. Not only that, he has taken over the People's House to showcase his political activities in his attempt at re-election. And not a member of Congress said a single word, overlooking the violation of the Hatch Act. Welcoming five new citizens, using the hideously renovated Rose Garden as a backdrop, and having Mike Pompeo in Israel speaking on behalf of his boss. Surely the king has other things in mind. More armed militia to control mob behavior, rather than addressing excessive force in law enforcement. I am curious to see what his excellency has in mind for Night #3.
Margaret Drugay
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
