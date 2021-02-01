Letter: How do you spell "Coward?"

Dictionary definition: "Coward: One who shows disgraceful fear or timidity." Which sums up nicely the Republican members of the Senate who are already on board to acquit Trump before his impeachment trial has begun.
Oh they're already brandishing all sorts of high and mighty excuses to do so: "Impeachment would certainly impede unifying the country...the constitution doesn't allow for impeachment once out of office...Trump didn't really incite the rioters...etc."
Sorry, those dogs won't hunt. Stopping Trump from ever running again will bring more unity. And did you actually watch the videos? Did you see the rioters mimicing Trump's exact words as they breached the Capitol?
No, you will acquit because you are cowards. Ironically, Congress can commit us to war where we are expected to face the enemy bravely and yet they refuse to do their duty. Coward is spelled Congressional R-e-p-u-b-l-i-c-a-n.
William Ohl II
Marana
