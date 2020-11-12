Letter: How do you spell R-E-L-I-E-F

The bully-child in the white house is throwing a huge tantrum, very unhappy he lost the election. Some adults (if there are any) need to grab the toddler and paddle his rear end till he can't sit down. (Time-outs will not work). Miscreant “leader” Trump tried mightily, and is still trying, to create mistrust in our voting system with his lies of voter and vote counting fraud. He shamefully engaged in massive voter suppression attempts, but the American people persevered despite post office changes, fewer polling places, fewer drop box locations, and a pandemic. They rejected the last four years of bullying, nastiness, corruption, ineptitude and a deadly mishandling of a public health crisis. What a relief to think about having a mature, competent, empathetic person in the White House – one that wants to unite not divide; one who pledges to be a president for all Americans. How will we act without the daily chaos?
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
