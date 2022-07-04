 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: How Do You Square Your Faith with Politics, Mr. Bowers?

Mr. Bowers: How do you square your faith and everything you stood for at the Jan. 6 Hearing? You just stated you will vote for Trump in 2024, as he continues to propagate the election lie you know is a blatant falsehood, that has led so many Americans astray in absolute fealty to Trump? The sheer numbers of his Cabinet and staff who deserted him by the end of his term have told numerous tales of his incompetent narcissism.

You are putting your political party over God and our nation's people you have sworn to protect and serve. Is there NO ONE ELSE in your party guided by ethical principles that you and other like minded, law abiding Constitutionalists would be willing to work hard to support? In your desire to choose party loyalty for your continued political power in AZ over the future of our democracy, you have shown your true character as just another self-interested career politician. Your testimony lost its meaning for me.

Barbara Reuter

Southeast side

