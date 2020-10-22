Letter: How I know that Amy Coney Barrett lied

During the hearings, Senator Harris asked Ms. Barrett, "Prior to your nomination, were you aware of President Trump's statement committing to nominate judges who will strike down the Affordable Care Act? And I'd appreciate a yes or no answer." Barrett maintained that before she was nominated to the Supreme Court, she was unaware of his public statements, "I don't recall hearing about or seeing such statements," Ms. Barrett said.
There is no successful lawyer I know, who does not keep up to date with the news. I would expect no less from Ms. Barrett, who is on the Faculty of Notre Dame Law School and who obviously is interested in the judiciary. Thus, it is absolutely clear to me that she lied.
So, when she says later on, "I would hope the committee would trust my integrity," I have to say that "No, you have clearly started your tenure by lying" and no thinking person will "trust your integrity."
Robin Steinberg
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!