I'm writing to suggest that you examine your IRA or any other retirement account. My IRA was started decades ago and always grew during administrations of Reagan, both Bushes, Clinton, Obama, and Trump. Now that I'm in my 80s and retired my IRA is losing lots of money due to the tax and spend leadership in Washington. Not only does my family have less retirement money but inflation is raising prices of everything we purchase.
Paul Wilson
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.