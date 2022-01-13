 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: How long can the GOP keep perpetrating the 'Big Lie?'
Letter: How long can the GOP keep perpetrating the ‘Big Lie?’

18 U.S. Code § 595 makes it a federal crime if any federal, state or local government employee uses “official authority for the purpose of interfering with, or affecting, the nomination or the election of any candidate for the office of President;” posted many times over past years.

Five states have found evidence of Republican Party tricks in Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia and Nevada. Republicans have copied official state forms to overturn the Electoral Certification on January 6, 2021.

Attempts to overthrow the government or the Constitution are treason. Attempts to suppress the right and ability to vote are treason. Libel and slander are criminal acts. Assaults on Federal Employees are criminal acts. Threats against political opponents are criminal acts.

Corruption and illegal coercion by members of Congress, federal and Supreme Court Justices and key executive branch officials are criminal acts.

Nothing has been done. If these fascist supporters of America’s despot were Black, everyone would have been in jail or worse by February 1, 2021.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

