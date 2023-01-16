 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: How Low Can You Go?

The Republican Party is like a limbo contest: As it lowers the bar, its candidates must be increasingly slippery to slide underneath. Vice President Dan Quayle lowered the bar to “can’t spell potato;’’ Sarah Palin to “I can see Russia from my house.’’ Donald Trump, a pu--y grabbing, tax cheating, war-hero trashing serial adulterer pushed the “party of family values’ ’’ bar to the floor. QAnon queen Marjorie Taylor Greene, Paul “my siblings call me a traitor’’ Gosar, and Matt “not a child sex trafficker’’ Gaetz, kicked it to the curb. But with NY Rep. George Santos, the “party of personal responsibility’’ has fed the bar into a wood chipper. Santos, a suspected thief in two countries, lied about his education, religion, family background and career. The NY Republican Party wants him to resign. Not Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Integrity and qualifications vs a reliable GOP vote? No contest!

Elinor Brecher

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

