Letter: How much credit to Trump?
Letter: How much credit to Trump?

Re: the May 4 letter "Give Trump 2% of the credit."

The letter writer criticized Trump for having supplied only 100 ventilators to Arizona, whereas they had originally requested 5,000. Therefore Trump get's only 2% of the credit. I refer the writer to the Arizona Department of Health web-site which shows that on May 3rd Arizona had 509 ventilators in use, which represents 29% of the available ventilators. I give our president 100% credit for supplying more ventilators than were needed. The same is true for all the other states.

Gilmore Tostengard

Oro Valley

