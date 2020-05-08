Letter: How much credit to Trump?

Re: the May 4 letter "Give Trump 2% of the credit."
The letter writer criticized Trump for having supplied only 100 ventilators to Arizona, whereas they had originally requested 5,000. Therefore Trump get's only 2% of the credit. I refer the writer to the Arizona Department of Health web-site which shows that on May 3rd Arizona had 509 ventilators in use, which represents 29% of the available ventilators. I give our president 100% credit for supplying more ventilators than were needed. The same is true for all the other states.
Gilmore Tostengard
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
