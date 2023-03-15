I read an article that the president of the investment company Schwab lost $3 billion due to the stock market collapse after the bank in California collapsed. My first question is why is this guy making so much money handling the money for other people? He doesn't invest his money, he is investing the money of the investors. This industry has made many people very rich because they invest other people's money and keep a portion of the gain, but never, have I read about these rich handlers of money giving back the money they lost when the market dropped. The question for everyone making money off others is when is too much too much?