Letter: How much more of Trump's corruption must the electorate take?
I’ve always wondered how much more corruption the American electorate must

take from President Trump.

Trump signed an Executive order to have a payroll tax holiday deferring

payroll taxes from September 30 to the end of the year and he wants to

have the taxes owed permanently forgiven.

Considering how many employees that Trump, his family and his companies

have, the “permanent” forgiving of those owed taxes would not only save

the Trumps millions of dollars, but dump the expense of the

forgiveness on those on Social Security. The 20% cut expected in 2035

would come earlier for Social Security recipients in order to make sure

people like Trump and his rich friends are even more well off.

This is another abuse of presidential power by Trump. He is not trying

to drain the swamp. He is trying to drain the futures of workers and

Social Security recipients for the benefit of himself, his family and the

well off.

Taxes are the price we pay for a civilized society. -Oliver Wendell Holmes

Matt Somers

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

