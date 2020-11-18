Letter: How Quickly We Forget - Rasmussen 11/16/20

I have formal education in Psychology and have witnessed the disturbing behavior of the Democratic Leadership since 2015. They attempt to sway those around them to their way of thinking. They replace the truth with their truth (Russia-Russia and Impeachment Hoax) creating a post truth atmosphere.
They are master manipulators (Pelosi and Schumer) and gaslights. Once their army of followers supported their alternative reality (Antifa, BLM & Soros) they created a schism in America (rule of law vs lawlessness). Those who did not believe their lies were considered the enemy. The Democrats love to use those close to them (the Press, Nadler & Schiff) to inflict damage to their enemies, to the delight of the Leadership. This is known as narcissistic triangulation. The Democrats refusal to accept defeat in 2016, accept the duly elected president has lead 50% of this country to believe our current election was tainted. The Dems hatred for the president and by extension the United States of America has created the toxic atmosphere - not President Donald Trump.
Robert guth
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
