Letter: How Quickly We Forget by Giorgianna Murphy

Carrying confederate, q-anon, Trump, don't tread on me, and other offensive flags is not Patriotism. Worshiping the likes of Mr. Trump over the Constitution is not Patriotism. Disrespecting the Stars and Stripes by wearing it as a shirt or hat is not Patriotism. Storming and looting the US Capital is not Patriotism. Even Fox News reported what happened.
Concerning BLM, the vast majority of destruction was done by non-partisipating outsiders, not by the peaceful demonstrators. Furthermore, ANTIFA is not an organization but an idea and if you are against ANTIFA you are in effect in SUPPORT of Fascism like Mussolini's Italy.........
Robert Molessa
Northwest side
