Letter: How quickly we forget!
It is unfortunate that the demonstrations in DC on Wednesday evolved into an attack on the Capitol Building. People came from across the country to express displeasure with the outcome of the Presidential election, and perceptions of our Republic changing. The media would have the country and world think that all who attended were only intent on violence. Untrue. Many patriotic Americans, attended to express their convictions. In a group of over 100,000, things can go wrong, and it only takes a small number to get a surge going.

What the media would have you believe is that nothing like this has happened before in this country, not just DC. Have we forgotten so easily the violence across the country from this past spring, summer and fall perpetuated by Antifa and BLM demonstrations? Millions of dollars of damage to structures and businesses destroyed. And yes there has been violence at the Capitol in the past:1814, 1835, 1856, 1954, 1915, 1983, 2013 . And does anyone remember the American Revolution?

Georgianna Murphy

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

