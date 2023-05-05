Letter: How Sad Dianne Lethaby, East side May 5, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link American society has changed from "Use your words" to "Use your guns". How sad.Dianne LethabyEast sideDisclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star. Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star. Arizona Daily Star View Comments Tags Letter East Side Respond: Write a letter to the editor | Write a guest opinion Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community. Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Tucson Speaks Out: May 2 letters of the day Letters to the Editor for May 2 Letter: Arizona Gasoline Prices I just contacted the AZ Attorney General's Office regarding the outrageous price of gasoline in Tucson. I spoke to someone and, of course, got… Tucson Speaks Out: May 3 letters of the day Letters to the Editor for May 3 Tucson Speaks Out: May 4 letters of the day Letters to the Editor for May 4 Letter: Biden's coercion of Americans I believe Joe Biden's policies are coercive to Americans. He is using the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to coerce Americans into buyin… Comments may be used in print.