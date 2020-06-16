Letter: HOW SAD!

On page A16 of Sunday's June 14th Star edition. a very tiny article titled "Officials: Bribe found in probe of Gas theft". It goes on to say that this was the company that U.S. Vice President's Joe Biden's son once held a Board Seat. Had it been the sitting U.S. President Donald Trump's son or daughter it would have been "Front Page Headlines" in the Star.
HOW SAD!
Bill Flowers
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
