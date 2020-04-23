Letter: How things have changed
There was a time when we had national disasters or war, that the Democrats and Republicans could work together to resolve this. That is not happening now, the Democrat's hatred for Trump is so great that they would rather have the economy collapse, in the hopes that he won't be re-elected. They can't even pass another bill to provide more money needed to help small businesses and when they do pass it, they will be adding extra things they want on the bill, like before, that had nothing to do with the virus or helping the unemployed.

When Obama was President, we had the H1N1/Swine flu and Ebola. I don't recall the media giving this a lot of coverage or even knowing how many people died. We definitely did not shut down the government. Amazing how different we can treat disasters based on whether the President is a Republican or Democrat.

Linda Hammond

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

