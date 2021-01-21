Letter: How to Avoid Continued Division in Our Country

Since the election, the Wall Street Journal published a map of the counties across the country and how they voted, red or blue. Most of the middle of the country voted red; only large cities voted blue. Why? Because those people do not like the looming socialism that is being forced on them by the elite bureaucrats who have never had a job that demanded meeting a payroll or producing goods or services.
But the west coast and the northeast part of this country want a socialist system and are forcing it on the rest of us. Do we want to continue on a socialist path or form a new group of Independent states where you are able to say what you want to say, go to church, go to any school you choose, go to any doctor, believe in a good job or starting a business and the value of family with parents.
Form an Independent States of America based on choice, not coercion.
Keith Ambs
Northwest side
