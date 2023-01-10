Letter: How to Buy Votes

Over Heard at the White House - “l’ve got a great idea, before the mid-term elections let’s announce that we will forgive all student loans”! I think that might be illegal! Who cares, by the time the election is over and they have voted for democrats, we can just say “Sorry”. I like it! Oh by the way the Teamsters Union will want a bail-out of the Central States pension fund at about $36 Billion for their support for the democrats in the mid-terms.

No problem, but let’s do this after the election,

we need their millions in contributions and the dumb tax payers might get suspicious if we do it before the mid-terms. It’s unbelievable how dumb and uninformed the voters are that we are able to get away with using their tax dollars to buy votes.

It’s so much fun being a democrat and getting away with such vailed voter fraud. Hope the Republicans never catch on to this!

Bob Guth

North side