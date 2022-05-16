 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: How to channel your heartfelt anger/energy

I cannot fail to see the depth of conviction that some pro forced-birth Americans feel on the issue of abortion. Although there are plenty of opportunistic politicians who use the issue to keep the populace divided and stir up their base, I believe there are many more sincere people who believe they are stopping a 'murder' by their behavior. Let me invite these good souls to acknowledge the current human population of over 7.9 billion people & population growth of over 29 million since January 1. See the needs of the millions of displaced persons right now; the ongoing and predictably growing immigrant population at our border as well as in Europe. With some training they could join Doctors Without Borders or any number of other humanitarian outfits that are trying to alleviate suffering in this world. They could actually be of use to humanity and not just another virtue-signallar interfering with women's reproductive rights

Michael Judd

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

