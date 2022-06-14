 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: HOW TO COPE?

A crazy man half-way around the world started a war to take over a country, killing innocent men, women and children point blank. When first seen, the unthinkable was gruesome to watch. When COVID first hit, the daily headlines included the unbelievable numbers that were dying, the number of people who had lost jobs with foreclosures on the rise. Now, the news leads off with stories about inflation with the charts showing the dramatic swings in the markets and how bad it is for everyone. Right after the Buffalo killings, the reporting of the mass killings of elementary student in Uvalde lasted longer than usual, made more horrific with reports about the unrecognizable, mutilated bodies. It is almost impossible to flee the news of the decline of humanity. And there is no way individually that we can fight disease or the world’s predators. So, to cope? It may sound callous but becoming numb may be the new way to escape it all.

Cathey Langione

Marana

