Letter: How to get away with murder

Want to get away with murder? Get elected as a state legislator, governor, or president. Then vote or mandate against mask wearing and other intelligent practices to avoid covid infection. You know you're going to murder people by doing so, but they're 'other' people; so what? Power and control and ego gratification, plus some bribery from commercial interests, are your rewards. There's also some conservative ideology about government telling people what to do...........isn't that a bit odd, considering...? All the regulations controlling behavior -and thought?- are conservative made.
Despite the self-protections legislators have granted themselves to be shielded from their official acts, it's time to challenge such by suing them for causing specific deaths, loss of companionship, and punitive fines for loss of income. Anti-vaccinators should face the same processes when they are tracked to be the source of one's illness, and death. 'Tis murder.
Charles Larson
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.