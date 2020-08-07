You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: How to have a safe, fast and accurate election
During the COVID-19 epidemic, all voters should have the option of voting by mail. Congress must fully fund the Post Office to ensure the speedy and accurate delivery of mail.

To help those who vote in person:

Increase the number of polling sites. No one should have to wait more then 30 minutes to vote.

Require all voting machines to have a paper back up.

Poll workers should be plentiful and fully trained.

Remove restrictive ID requirements.

Eliminate poll taxes.

Require all poll workers and voters to wear masks practice social distance.

Make election day a National holiday.

Lawrence Gravitz

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

