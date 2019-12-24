Letter: how to live without ethics and integrity
Letter: how to live without ethics and integrity

Starting with Newt Gingrich, made divine by Emperor McConnell, and proven true the last three years if I were a crook or murderer I'd want a Republican lawyer. If I wanted to cheat the country I'd want Republican advisors. If I were a leader bent on dictatorship I'd want a Republican Congress. If I were a politician before a judge I'd want a Republican judge. If I were in business the last people I'd want as partners would be Republicans. If I were in a foxhole the person I would want with me would be a Republican.

Charles Larson

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

