Letter: How to make baseball games more watchable
Letter: How to make baseball games more watchable

Re: the March 4 article "Owners' priorities in the wrong place."

This article had a line near the end of the piece: "...the game is dying a slow death because it is simply becoming unwatchable."  I, too, believe that games are too long and can be boring.  To remedy this, I propose two solutions.  One, defensive shifts in the field should be banned for cutting down on the number of hits, thus reducing the action fans like to see.  The second is a radical proposal, reduce the ball count to 2 strikes for a strikeout and 3 balls for a walk.  This will certainly save time and cause batters to concentrate more and pitchers to be more accurate.  Of course this will affect Baseball's statistics, especially strikeouts and walks, but Basketball affected its statistics with the 3 point shot, making games more exciting.  I think it is more important to worry about game length and interest than statistics to make baseball a more relevant 21st Century game.

Raymond Silverstein

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

