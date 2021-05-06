Letter: How to Pay for the Infrastructure Bill

10% of us did not pay all taxes due - about $600 billion in taxes.
Guess who the 10% are? Perhaps the same people who are sponsoring the Arizona voter audit and are trying to limit voting rights across the country and promoting the Big Lie.
They want us to believe the Big Lie so they can laugh at us all the way to the bank.
There are about 650 Billionaires in the U.S. During 2020 while some lost their jobs, the 650 Billionaires accumulated another trillion dollars in wealth. They don't want to lose Trump's 2017 tax gift to the RICH. Anyone who isn't a multi-millionaire and believes the Big Lie is getting used.
Biden wants to tax the very rich and big business to improve our infrastructure. It's about time they pay their fair share.
Janet Pipes
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.