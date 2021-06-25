 Skip to main content
Letter: How to promote mediocrity
Letter: How to promote mediocrity

In the recent past, parents and teachers inspired children to be the best that they could be, to reject secularism and encourage religion, to compete in the classroom, and in sports. Of course, not everyone is an Albert Einstein or a Hank Aaron, but by trying, the children are prepared for life’s challenges, because life is unpredictable, life is not fair.

Today, the theory of equity is favored by some in our government. The theory posits that the equal outcome among people is favorable to certain persons getting ahead of others. It is a defeatist theory.

So, in fairness to all, qualifications for every job must be downgraded. Well, let’s imagine that because of the theory of equity a borderline medical doctor is designated a surgeon. Who would you prefer to operate on your gallbladder, the theory equity surgeon or the high achieving surgeon that graduated top five in his class? Your choice, your life.

There is nothing wrong with loving America, individual liberty, competition, meritocracy, and Christianity.

Rafael Polo

Oro Valley

