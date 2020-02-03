Letter: How to Spend $1-Trillion

Our government’s deficit is projected to be over 1-Trillion dollars for each of the next several years. It’s impossible to picture how much that is but let’s try. Imagine you borrowed $1-Trillion, what could you do with it? First, don’t forget to pay the interest of at least $30 billion each year. Then, if you always wanted to own a sports team, you could buy them all several times over. Tired of the bad highways? You could rebuild the entire interstate highway system. Want to own a company? You could buy Apple, the most expensive company in the world. Dislike the economic system in the US? You could stop it by purchasing most of the currency now in circulation. Or, if you are a generous person, each year you could give $3000 to every man, woman and child in the US.
Like I said, it’s impossible to picture $1-Trillion.
Douglas Holland
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.