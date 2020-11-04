Letter: How to tell if you're in a "Pandemic"

1) You try to spray under your arms the cologne spray sanitizer you made in stead of the anti-allergic deodorant spray you use daily. 2) You constantly scan the stores & medical clinics you visit for folks who wear their masks below their 'noses,' & off, or below their chins (Why do they bother all?!) You vow never to visit the clinic again (or at least not for another year)! 3) You scan the store shelves for cleanser, bleach, towels, & wipes (forgetting things like eggs, milk, & dog treats). 4) You pray every day that your 2 week old sinus/chest cold will not turn into Covid, because you also have hypertension & asthma. 5) you read daily the scientific news for information on the latest vaccines. 6) You pray every day for a safe, healthy, & sane country/world to live in! 7) Finally, you pray daily for each other!
Janice Campos
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
