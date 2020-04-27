Letter: How to Thank Frontline Healthcare Workers?

Here’s how to thank healthcare workers risking their health and that of their families. Let’s promise them we will vote against this self-absorbed president who put them at risk unnecessarily.
In January Trump learned from experts about the severity of the coronavirus threat and shrugged them off, declaring a “Democrat hoax” … “intended to interfere with my election success.” Any other president would have initiated America’s pandemic response plan immediately testing, quarantining and tracing contacts of ill Americans. Trump’s month-long delay cost thousands their health, many will die without family at hand and will have no traditional funeral service.
Senators too were briefed in secret meetings at a time when infected Americans were unknowingly passing around coronavirus. Did they act to stop the spread? No, some of them sold their stocks—insider trading—and told us not to worry. So let’s dump every senator who should have voted to impeach and remove this unfit president and did not.
Mark Hengesbaugh
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!