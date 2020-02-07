Letter: How to win a medal

Get on the radio. Support right wing causes. While doing so, lie, exaggerate, make up vast conspiracies , slander people , call people rude crude names. Bow down to to the republican president and do his bidding. Make false claims against anyone who disagrees with said president. Lie about activities that opponents may have been involved in. Spread rumors as fact. Call names and slander peoples reputations . Imply that opponents are involved in illegal activities. Misquote what people said so as to fit your agenda.
Most of all raise a whole lot of money for republicans and right wing politicians.
A whole lot of money.
But be careful…karma can come and get you. Pay you back.
Right Rush ??
Robert Diedrich
Northeast side
