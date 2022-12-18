Letter: How to Win an Election

How to win an election:

Don't campaign, don't debate, and don’t waste costly TV ads on issues, just smear your opponent. In states such as Arizona with early mail-in balloting, devote most resources to hiring canvassers to go door-to-door to harvest ballots. These votes are legal.

The Democrats swept statewide elections and this Republican salutes them. While they have an abysmal ability to govern they have a stellar ability to get elected.

My GOP is clueless, devoting all political capital in claiming that these legal votes are illegal. We need to learn from our opponents, ballot harvesting not promoting good governance wins elections.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side