 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 18th through December 25th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Tucson Appliance Company

Letter: How to Win an Election

  • Comments

How to win an election:

Don't campaign, don't debate, and don’t waste costly TV ads on issues, just smear your opponent. In states such as Arizona with early mail-in balloting, devote most resources to hiring canvassers to go door-to-door to harvest ballots. These votes are legal.

The Democrats swept statewide elections and this Republican salutes them. While they have an abysmal ability to govern they have a stellar ability to get elected.

My GOP is clueless, devoting all political capital in claiming that these legal votes are illegal. We need to learn from our opponents, ballot harvesting not promoting good governance wins elections.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

People are also reading…

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News