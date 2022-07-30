Letter: How we almost lost the Republic

On Jan. 6, 2020, Congress met to certify the election of Joseph R. Biden as President of the United States. Trump had invited Proud Boys and Oath Keepers to Washington to disrupt these proceedings–but the plan failed.

What if the plan had been successful? New evidence, from hard-core Trump supporters, reveals that some right-wing terrorists were held back. Apparently these insurrectionists, armed with AR-15’s, body armor and explosives were waiting for Trump to signal that Pence would not accept the certified election results. Once they stormed the Capitol, Trump would proclaim martial law, and the U.S. would officially be a dictatorship.

This is how I see it. If you have another theory that explains all the evidence, I’d love to hear it. (If evidence is not your thing, and you just want to complain about “border problems” or “inflation,” please don’t respond.)

Robert Mann

Northwest side