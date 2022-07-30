 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: How we almost lost the Republic

  • Comments

On Jan. 6, 2020, Congress met to certify the election of Joseph R. Biden as President of the United States. Trump had invited Proud Boys and Oath Keepers to Washington to disrupt these proceedings–but the plan failed.

What if the plan had been successful? New evidence, from hard-core Trump supporters, reveals that some right-wing terrorists were held back. Apparently these insurrectionists, armed with AR-15’s, body armor and explosives were waiting for Trump to signal that Pence would not accept the certified election results. Once they stormed the Capitol, Trump would proclaim martial law, and the U.S. would officially be a dictatorship.

This is how I see it. If you have another theory that explains all the evidence, I’d love to hear it. (If evidence is not your thing, and you just want to complain about “border problems” or “inflation,” please don’t respond.)

People are also reading…

Robert Mann

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Star Endorsements

Yesterday's announcement that the Star would no longer endorse political candidates is a huge mistake.  Your editorial board's unwillingness t…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News