Letter: How Will History Remember Donald Trump

Related to this story
Most Popular
Trump's Accomplishment's : Stealing money from the Military including funds for better ordnance storage at a guam B-52 bomber base. Building a…
He was there, but he says he didn’t go inside the Capitol building. He says he never engaged in the violence or looting. He says he isn’t resp…
I have tried to talk to all my representatives in CD-11 since November 19th. All but one has spoken with me, Mark Finchem refuses. Instead, Fi…
GOP Plan for America
I was recently shopping at Safeway (Sabino/Tanque Verde). I witnessed an employee nicely asking a customer, who was purchasing alcohol, to see…
I find it ironic that the media has branded these “protestors” who stormed the Capitol Building as “rioters , thugs, and criminals!” When Blac…
Let me get this straight. The President alleged election fraud repeatedly since he lost by around 7 million votes, and then encouraged support…
- Updated
I find it laughable that Teachers are second in line to receive the Covid vaccine “along with other essential workers”! The Teachers have alre…
If he was only an incompetent embarrassment, that's bad enough. But believing and promoting dishonest conspiracies and participating in insurr…
Comments may be used in print.