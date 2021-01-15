 Skip to main content
Letter: How Will History Remember Donald Trump
Letter: How Will History Remember Donald Trump

**A very "LITTLE - LITTLE" person.

**Told thousands of "DOCUMENTED LIES".

**"DISGRACED, ONE-TIME" President

**"IMPEACHED FOR LIFE".

ADIOS

yle Cassell

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

