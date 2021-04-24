 Skip to main content
Letter: Howard Fischer's disingenuous migrant numbers argument
Letter: Howard Fischer's disingenuous migrant numbers argument

Re: the April 21 article "AZ Guard going to border."

Howard Fischer, of Capitol Media Resources, is featured frequently by the Star. In his article about the AZ National Guard being deployed to the border, he wrote, "But what Ducey did not say is that there has been a steady increase in illegal crossings for nearly a year — back into the Trump administration — after they dropped following the COVID-19 outbreak. In fact, Customs and Border Protection reported that crossings during the last three months of 2020 were higher than at any similar point during the Trump administration." However, during fiscal year 2020, the Border Patrol did not encounter more than 55,000 a month. Encounters increased significantly in the last three months, November- January, under Trump because Biden had just won the election, which incentivized migrants to come. In February there were 100,000 and in March 172,000, including 18,500 unaccompanied children, a record. Fischer cleverly, but unsuccessfully, tried to deflect any responsibility for the border "crisis" away from Biden, who used the same disingenuous numbers argument.

Rosalinda Vasquez

South Tucson

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

