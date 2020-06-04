Letter: HR 5216 Correction to my letter published today
Letter: HR 5216 Correction to my letter published today

Thank you for publishing my letter today about asking our legislators to support the bill, Quality Care for Nursing Home Residents Act of 2019 (S.2943/ H.R. 5216). I want to clarify that Representative Grijalva was an original Co-Sponsor of the bill. Let's rally to encourage Senators McSally and Sinema and Representative Kirkpatrick to support it also, to ensure adequate professional nursing is provided at our nursing homes. Thank you, Janice Crist, PhD, RN, FAAN

Janice Crist, PhD, RN, FAAN

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

